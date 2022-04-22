Today
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — rosary recital, 10:30 a.m., funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., St. Boniface Church 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery and reception at the Uniontown Community Center.
Wednesday
Carol Frances Dollar (Oenning), 82, of Marysville, Wash. — 10:30 a.m. funeral, 4200 88th St. NE, Marysville.
Saturday, April 30
James “Jim” Weddell, 73, of Pullman — 1 p.m., memorial, Ensminger Pavilion, Washington State University campus, 455 Lincoln Drive (at Wilson Road), Pullman.