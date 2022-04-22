Today

Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — rosary recital, 10:30 a.m., funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., St. Boniface Church 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery and reception at the Uniontown Community Center.

Wednesday

Carol Frances Dollar (Oenning), 82, of Marysville, Wash. — 10:30 a.m. funeral, 4200 88th St. NE, Marysville.

Saturday, April 30

James “Jim” Weddell, 73, of Pullman — 1 p.m., memorial, Ensminger Pavilion, Washington State University campus, 455 Lincoln Drive (at Wilson Road), Pullman.

Recommended for you