Today
Larry C. Iverson, 78, of Moscow — 1 p.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial service will follow at Moscow City Cemetery.
Friday
John Hubert Meyer, 76, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Saturday
John William Herkes, 94, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the adjacent Family Center.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. burial, Viola Cemetery.