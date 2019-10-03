TODAY
Rondell Hunt-DeRooy, 57, of Colfax — 11 a.m. memorial service at the First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
FRIDAY
Betty Lea Trout, 91, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Vault interment to follow at the Moscow Cemetery,1650 Troy Road, Moscow. Afterward, a time of sharing and lunch at the Troy Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
SATURDAY
John Arthur “Jack” LeClaire, 92 , of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with a reception to follow at LaQuinta, 185 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow.
Don Adams, 86, of Moscow — 1 p.m. mass at at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.