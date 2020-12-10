TODAY

Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. viewing at Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa.

FRIDAY,

Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside service at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa, with social distance requirements.

