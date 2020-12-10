TODAY
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. viewing at Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa.
FRIDAY,
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside service at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa, with social distance requirements.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Updated: December 10, 2020 @ 3:31 am
TODAY
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. viewing at Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa.
FRIDAY,
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside service at Goldenrod Cemetery in Tekoa, with social distance requirements.
What your neighbors are reading