Today
Jerrie Ann Jones, 75, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Pullman Cemetery. An informal gathering will take place after the service at her daughter Shelley’s home in Pullman.
Friday
Denis Ray Dahl, 72, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Latah County Fairgrounds Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Leroy James “Bud” Gettings, 81, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
Cecelia A. Dober, 97, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial, Albion Community Church, 301 First, St., Albion.
Marvin W. Wallen, 82, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at his son Terry’s residence, 1052 Lyon Road, Moscow.
Sunday
Diane M. Zollars, 74, of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, pavilion at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.
July 2
Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.