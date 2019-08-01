SATURDAY
Jerry Lee Brown, 84, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Kendrick United Methodist Church, 810 E. Main St., Kendrick. Refreshments will be provided.
Melvin C. Taggart, 87, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. graveside memorial, Potlatch Cemetery with military honors by Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
MONDAY
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 Grand Ave., Pullman.
TUESDAY
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunnymead Way, Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery followed with a lunch at the church.