WEDNESDAY
Wayne E. Susa, 73, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial at the family home located at 1415 Orchard Ave., Moscow, Idaho.
SATURDAY
Jerry L. Roberts, 79, a resident of St. Maries, and formerly of Harvard, Idaho — 11 a.m. joint memorial service for Jerry Roberts and wife Phyllis Roberts at the Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Military Honors will follow with Potlatch Post #10300 VFW and the United States Navy Honor Guard participating.
Stevan S. Odenborg, 66, of Genesee — 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at the Genesee Fire Hall, 140 E Walnut Ave, Genesee.