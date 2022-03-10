Friday
Charles Kent “Chuck” Nelson, 86, of Troy — noon to 4 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Randy Ownbey, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. funeral and graveside, Freeze Community Church, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch, with the U.S. Air Force and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating, followed by a reception at the family home, 1276 W. Freeze Road, Potlatch.
Monday
Charles Kent “Chuck” Nelson, 86, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.