Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of all Gail Dryden Cook, aka “Grammy,” passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 72 from a catastrophic stroke at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Nov. 20, 1948, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston to Marjorie A. Dryden and Frank V. Dryden. She spent her childhood in the Headquarters-Pierce area with her father being a logger. The family moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1952.
Grammy graduated from Nicks Cosmetology School and obtained her license in 1968. She went on to open G-Dees Hair Salon with her partner in the late ‘70s. She loved going to hair shows all over the United States to find the latest style. When they opened the beauty shop, they balanced between bee-hives, up-dos, feathered bangs and big-hair perms — they were the latest and greatest salon in the valley. The salon had the very first tanning bed around, and everyone at Sacajawea wanted them to cut their hair. Grammy worked behind the chair giving people beautiful hair until she passed away.
She married the love of her life, John Cook, Aug. 26, 1996. They built a beautiful, strong life together and shared many wonderful, loving memories. They built a beautiful home in the remote Three Bear area using almost entirely their own efforts, they lived there for 11 years before relocating back to Lewiston to be closer to family. They have shared the joy of raising their grandson Trayt together since he was born in 2009.
Grammy loved softball; her nickname was “super chicken” because of how little and fast she was. What this little spitfire loved even more than playing sports was watching her grandchildren play. The outdoors is where she loved to be whether it be camping, fishing, mushroom picking, huckleberry picking, hunting, riding four-wheelers and motorcycles, as well as quilting, baking and sewing. No one could beat her freshly baked pies and cooked chili. We can’t forget about her strong love for elephant decor and she was always showing off her freshly finished sewing/quilting room. She was loved more than she knew and will be missed greatly by so many people whose lives she touched.
Our mom loved us, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren with more passion than you could ever imagine. She went without to make sure we all had what we needed. She was lover of all children who made sure all kids and young people were loved and never judged. She was the glue that kept our family together, she may be gone but her memory will live on in all of us and will always keep us together.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Frank Dryden. Gail is survived in death by her husband, John Cook; her children, Gina Schaefer (Ron Klemm), Todd Vanhorn (Kara Aiken), Chad and Crystal Vanhorn, Kimi Sodorff, Susan Cook (Debbie Hamilton), Penny and Tim Skinner; sister Judy Rowland; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted for friends and family at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Clearwater Ball Room.