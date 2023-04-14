Gale ‘Gub’ Mix

With much sadness, the family of Gale “Gub” Mix, 89, of St. George, Utah, announces his passing on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He died peacefully in his home with his wife, Carol, by his side.

Mix was born May 31, 1933, in Moscow to Gale Mix and Doris (Brower) Mix. He graduated from Moscow High School and attended the University of Idaho. His early business career was in the radio and television industry including ownership of radio stations in Moscow and Puyallup, Wash., and a stint as news director of the NBC TV station in Boise. This was followed by ownership and management of auto dealerships in Moscow and Mountain Home, Idaho and Honolulu.

In 1972, he opened manufactured housing dealerships in three North Idaho locations, Moscow, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene, becoming the state’s largest factory-built housing retailer. In 1984, he turned to consulting and opened Manufactured Housing Services Inc. and became the executive director for the industry in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and a few years later, Arizona. In addition to handling all industry interests in those states, he lobbied for state and national efforts in Washington, D.C.