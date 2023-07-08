Garry R. Collins

Garry R. Collins, 72, longtime Moscow and Troy resident, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. He was born to Roger and Leona (Smith) Collins on Oct. 14, 1950, in Moscow. Garry grew up in Moscow, and at the age of 9 had his first job delivering newspapers throughout the community. He graduated from Moscow High School with the class of 1968.

While in high school, Garry took a job with Rosauers, later enrolling at the University of Idaho. He quickly realized college was not for him, so he made a very impressive career in the grocery business. Garry started out in 1966 as a Box Boy for Rosauers and worked his way up to a few different management positions. While he was working at Rosauers, he met his future wife, Pattie Martson. They dated for a couple of years before marrying on Aug. 12, 1978, at the Chapel in Coeur d’Alene.

Garry’s career took him to several different locations. The newly wedded couple started their lives with a temporary stay in Yakima and Spokane. They moved back to Moscow before settling in Troy in 1981. In 1988, Garry left Rosauers and purchased his own store in Juliaetta, operating it until 2006. In 1995, the family returned to Troy where Garry bought the Troy Market, and later purchased the Genesee Food Center in 2009. Declining health forced Garry into retirement in 2020.

