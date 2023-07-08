Garry R. Collins, 72, longtime Moscow and Troy resident, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. He was born to Roger and Leona (Smith) Collins on Oct. 14, 1950, in Moscow. Garry grew up in Moscow, and at the age of 9 had his first job delivering newspapers throughout the community. He graduated from Moscow High School with the class of 1968.
While in high school, Garry took a job with Rosauers, later enrolling at the University of Idaho. He quickly realized college was not for him, so he made a very impressive career in the grocery business. Garry started out in 1966 as a Box Boy for Rosauers and worked his way up to a few different management positions. While he was working at Rosauers, he met his future wife, Pattie Martson. They dated for a couple of years before marrying on Aug. 12, 1978, at the Chapel in Coeur d’Alene.
Garry’s career took him to several different locations. The newly wedded couple started their lives with a temporary stay in Yakima and Spokane. They moved back to Moscow before settling in Troy in 1981. In 1988, Garry left Rosauers and purchased his own store in Juliaetta, operating it until 2006. In 1995, the family returned to Troy where Garry bought the Troy Market, and later purchased the Genesee Food Center in 2009. Declining health forced Garry into retirement in 2020.
In his younger days, Garry played softball, but his true passion was always bowling. He participated in leagues in Moscow, Pullman and Lewiston; traveling to Las Vegas for Nationals and attending several tournaments in Reno and Yakima. He also enjoyed the game of golf. Although he carried a heavy workload, and might have been known as a workaholic, Garry always made time for his family. He enjoyed traveling and taking family vacations with them. During his children’s events, you could always find him on the sidelines or in the bleachers cheering for them. Garry will be remembered for his hilarious one liners and sense of humor. He had the gift of gab and seemed to know everyone in Latah County and beyond. An avid pro football fan, he cheered for his team the Seahawks even in the earlier years when they struggled. His family will share memories of attending the games live and cheering with him.
Garry is survived by his wife Pattie at their home in Troy; children Ben (Amy) Collins of Emida, Idaho, Erin Collins of Pullman; sisters Twila (Dan) Bieker of Lewiston and Gail (Monte) McMillan of Moscow; brother Wayne Collins of Moscow; grandson Kaleb Collins; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service was held Friday, July 7, at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries. Hodge Funeral Home of St. Maries was in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorials may be made in Garry’s name to the Humane Society of the Palouse, 2019 E. White Ave., Moscow, ID 83843.