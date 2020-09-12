Gary Donald Hartford, 32, of Arcata, Calif., passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his Arcata home. Gary was born Aug. 8, 1988, in Spokane. He grew up in Spokane, Redmond, Wash., and Rawlins, Wyo. During his high school years, Gary began working in the restaurant business, and post high school he continued his studies in culinary arts. He became a self-taught chef, working in the hospitality industry until his health precluded continuing in the business.
Gary loved skate boarding, track biking and art. He was accomplished at drawing and sketching. Gary loved his daughter and so liked being a dad. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Jani Hartford; his mother, Carlene Thayer; his father, Bryce Hartford; brother, Tyler Hartford; sister, Abigale Miller; and his grandmother Dixie Hagreen. Gary was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.