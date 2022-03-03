Gary Greenwell died peacefully at home in Moscow on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, surrounded by family who loved him.
Born in April of 1949 in Burley, Idaho, to Maudelou and Don Greenwell, Gary spent most of his life in Idaho, save for a few years in New York City where he met the love of his life, Nancy Hale Greenwell. Whether helping his grandfather herd sheep near Paul, riding and packing horses near McCall, hosting Fourth of July parties in Genesee, canoeing with his family on Priest Lake, working with the Nez Perce and Coeur d’Alene tribes on economic development, or setting up horse logging in Deary, Gary loved the varied landscapes of Idaho and could tell you the exact location of each town.
Gary graduated from McCall-Donnelly High School in 1967 and from Columbia University. He went on to get master’s degrees from the University of Idaho and Washington State University. Nearly everyone who met him agreed he was “the smartest man they ever knew.” He was always teaching people: Every time you talked with him, you learned something new, or got a book recommendation. He loved to tell stories about growing up, his time in New York, his children or his grandson.
Gary loved baseball — listening to the game at full volume as he did yard work, attending games anywhere he could, coaching Little League, teaching his kids and watching his grandson play. He could always be counted on for a good road trip. He spent his younger years hitchhiking across the U.S. and, later, taking his family to national and state parks across the Northwest and B.C.
Gary leaves behind Nancy, his wife of 48 years; his kids, Damien (Lidija) and Danie; grandson, Kilian; brother Greg; and 17 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patrice Workman.
Gary held many jobs over the course of his life — but his passion was working on projects that supported sustainable land management and sustainable forestry. He was passionate about sustainable agriculture, horse logging, soil enrichment and planting trees.
Gary was a true environmentalist who believed that everyone should take care of and enjoy the outdoors. Donations can be made to on GoFundMe (search Gary Greenwell) or the National Forestry Foundation.
Go Fund Me Link: gofund.me/2275d47c.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.