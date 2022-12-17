Gayle Deanne (Baker) Sawyer

Gayle passed peacefully into final rest Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 83 from age-related illness. She was born Aug. 6, 1939, to William Irvine Baker and Lenore Ilene (Dick) Young in Longview, Wash.
Raised in Kelso, Wash., and Eureka, Calif., she graduated from Eureka High School. She attended Humboldt State University, majoring in zoology and later earned her master’s in education. She taught for many years in Eureka and Arcata, Calif., schools and Battle Ground High School in Washington.
Her first marriage to James Barnes of Arcata, Calif., gave her two sons. Gayle was an active parent in 4-H and FFA with the boys on the sheep farm on which they lived. She also enjoyed skiing, hiking, and backpacking. During her second marriage to Burke Sawyer, of Amboy, Wash., the couple retired to Idaho. Gayle enjoyed painting, knitting, exploring the forest, and trying her hand at welding in retirement.
Gayle was preceded in death by Burke in 2016. She is survived by her siblings Jan Ferro and Mike Baker; her two sons, Scott (Carol Zweifel) Barnes and Bill (Susie) Barnes; her three stepchildren, Jenny (Jerry) Tingley, Stan (Cindy) Sawyer and Barry (Wendy) Sawyer; and 11 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Amboy, Wash.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.