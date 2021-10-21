George A. Strong, 84, a lifetime resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.
George was born Nov. 1, 1936, north of Potlatch to Arthur and Alice (McClure) Strong. He attended the Potlatch Schools and graduated from the Potlatch High School. He married Joyce A. Cleavinger on July 20, 1956, at the Elmore Church north of Potlatch and the couple made their home in Potlatch.
George worked for many years for area farmers and later was employed at Potlatch Forests, Inc. from 1955 to 1980 and served the company for 25 years. He later was employed by the University of Idaho, working at the Kibbie Dome from 1982 to 2000 and served the college for 18 years, when he retired.
George enjoyed hunting, Gonzaga basketball, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended all their sport activities.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Strong, of Potlatch, and Mark Strong (Debra), of Rathdrum, Idaho; one daughter, Jill Palmer (Larry), of Garfield; two brothers, Dean Strong, of Indiana, and Lyle Strong (Yvonne), of Seattle; and one sister, Carol Carter, of Pullman. George is also survived by five grandchildren, Clayton Strong, Carl and Nikki Strong, Brandy Montgomery, Michael and Genna Bessey, and Dalton Strong; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jude, Abby, Elliott, Charlie, Ethan, Walker, Drew, Carter, Ashlyn, Henley.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Grace Community Church in Potlatch with the Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Garfield Cemetery in Garfield.
The family would like to express a thank you to the staff of the Ladow Court Assisted Living for the care given to George Strong the past two years.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Ladow Court Assisted Living, 308 W. California St., Garfield, WA 99130 or to the Mountain Home Grange No. 285, 1300 Cora Road, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.