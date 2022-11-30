George Alderman died on the farm he so loved Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
He was born April 29, 1932, to Guy and Lucille Alderman in Spokane. He started school in Spokane and later attended Garfield schools until the family moved to Steptoe, Wash., where he graduated in 1951. He attended a semester at Eastern Washington University then worked in the mines until 1954. His love for farming led him back to Steptoe to farm with his dad and custom cut. He met Shirley Stewart and they married in 1957, moved to Moscow to farm.
They raised four children and celebrated 65 years of marriage this past June. Besides farming, he loved to hunt, fish, trap shoot, work on the model T’s, and outboard motors and small engines. He was an avid sports enthusiast. George and Shirley loved to spend time at their lake cabin that he and his friends built. He loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him for his sense of humor, teasing and pranks, and his very large hats are their fond memories. George was friendly with everyone he met. He belonged to the Cranker Club and was a past board member of the Uniontown Co-op.
He is survived at the farm by his wife, Shirley; sons Marvin (Jamie) Alderman, of Deary, and Dan (Gina) Alderman, of Post Falls; daughters Sandy (Mark) Ketelsen, of Moscow, and Jan (Roger) Stone, of Parker, Colo; two grandsons, David (Candice) Ketelsen and Adam Stone; six granddaughters, Amanda (John) Ketelsen, Kaitlyn (Devin) Espy, Jessica (Daniel) Rauch, Kaci Alderman, Brandi Alderman and Sarah Stone; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Glen Alderman. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Alderman and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 3, at the Genesee Community Church followed by refreshments and immediate family dinner at 4 p.m.
Memorials to the Genesee Booster Club at 330 W. Ash, P.O. Box 98 Genesee, or the Genesee Community Church at 118 E. Ash St., Genesee, ID 83832.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.