George (Butch) Richard Shineflew was born Feb. 4, 1949, and passed peacefully in his home Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
In his childhood, he showed horses and was a championship barrel racer. In high school, he was a star track runner and basketball player. Upon graduating from high school, he chose to join the Marine Corps which led him to Vietnam. He finished his tour in Bermuda because of a health condition.
George was a jack of all trades. He started as a journeyman iron worker before he and his family moved to Princeton in 1974. In this time, he drove long-haul truck, worked on a rock crusher, logged, farmed and finally retired as a cement truck driver.
Dad was constantly bringing home stray animals; he was a sucker for anything with four legs and fur. His love for animals was only out-matched by the love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his mother, Mena Shineflew, brother Bob Shineflew, and son Ira Shineflew. He is survived by his father, Louis Shineflew Jr.; his children, Genny (Lonnie) Jones, Ralph Shineflew, Laura Shineflew and Jolee Shineflew; his five grandchildren, Elizabeth Wilcoxson, Chelsie (Kristian) Hindman, Tyler Wilcoxson, Dylan Wilcoxson and Abigail Jones; and two great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Ryver Hindman.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Church in Onaway, Idaho, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. Military honors by the United States Marine Corps and Potlatch Post No. 10300. A covered-dish meal will follow the service.
