George Hugh Martin Jr., of Moscow, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home. He was 74.
George was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Spokane to George and Wilma Martin. He was raised in Spokane and attended Rogers High School. He joined the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and after his time in the service, he attended Spokane Community College majoring in electrical engineering.
George went to work with the elevator union, working in Spokane and later Moscow. He enjoyed working on cars and anything electronic. He was a member of Dukes Auto Club and the Ultra-Light Club.
George is survived by his wife, Linda Martin, daughters Janette Martin and Sandra Dixon, and sons Byron Martin and George Martin III.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.