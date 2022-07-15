Gerald Hadley “Jerry” Bates, 92, a resident of Viola, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Liberty Lake adult family home in Liberty Lake, Wash.
Jerry was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Barrington, Ill., to Benjamin and Gladys (Simonsen) Bates. He attended his schooling in Oregon, Ill., and graduated from the Oregon High School in 1948.
He joined the United States Air Force on Aug. 3, 1948, and retired Aug. 31, 1968, as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Jerry moved to Spokane in 1968 and was employed by the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for several years until he retired and moved to the family farm in Viola in 1989.
Jerry married LeeAndra Erickson-Froseth on Jan. 4, 1990, and the couple made their home in Viola.
Jerry enjoyed guns, NASCAR racing, traveling, boating, watching his grandson grow, playing sports, and being in 4-H and FFA.
Jerry was a member of the American Legion, Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW, in Potlatch; a member of Rural Carriers Association; and a Battalion Chief, District Eight, Volunteer Fire Department, of Spokane Valley.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lee, at their Viola home; one daughter and her spouse, Lisa J. and Jerry Kolke, of Battle Ground, Wash.; one son, David W. Bates, of Montana, and a daughter-in-law, Kelly Bates, of Garfield, Wash.; stepchildren, Barrie Froseth, Maeve Murphy, and Heidi Froseth, all of Minneapolis; a grandson, Mason Hadley Bates, of Garfield; stepgrandson, Conor Froseth, of Minneapolis; and stepgranddaughter, Emma Froseth, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin and Clifford Bates.
Memorial services will be held with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The United States Air Force Honor Guard and the Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW participating. Light finger food will be available after the service.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or to the Potlatch Senior Lunches.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.