Gerald “Jerry” Arnold, 90, of Pullman, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Regency Pullman.
Jerry was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Lincoln, Neb., to Don and Hattie (Goerig) Arnold. He grew up in Lincoln and after graduating from high school, Jerry entered the U.S. Marine Corps.
While he was stationed in San Francisco, he met the love of his life, Joanne Combes. They were married in Pullman on Feb. 20, 1954, after his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps. They lived in Lincoln for a short time until they returned to Pullman, where Jerry studied at Washington State College.
He worked at Archie’s Richfield Service Station, where he eventually took over the business, becoming Jerry’s Richfield then Jerry’s Arco. After selling the business in 1972, he opened Jerry’s Auto Repair for a short time. He decided to dabble in real estate, and then worked at Neill Motors. Realizing that auto repair was his passion, he returned to the service station business in 1975 opening Jerry’s Union 76/Shell/Conoco Service Station, where he worked until his retirement.
He enjoyed golf, fishing and spending time with his family. Any car trip always ended up in Vegas or a Casino town where he and Joanne beat the slot machines more often than not.
Jerry was a member of the Elks Lodge, served on the Pullman Child Welfare board and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Bray, of Morro Bay, Calif.; his son, Tom (MaryBeth) Arnold, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren, Taylor, Madison (Jake), Jordan, Kayla and Jake, and was anticipating a great-grandchild this April.
In November, Nancy and Tom brought their families up to Pullman for an early 90th birthday celebration. It was truly a precious time and a blessing for all.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, in 2000, and his parents.
No public services are currently planned, and Jerry will be laid to rest with Joanne at the Pullman Cemetery by his children.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Friends of Hospice, Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation or to Pullman Child Welfare. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.