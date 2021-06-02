Gerald “Jerry” Jones, 73, of Princeton passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at home.
Jerry was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Spruce Pine, N.C., to James and Christine Jones.
Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
He survived by his wife, Kellie, of Princeton; his sons James (Shorty) Jones of Arlington, Wash., Jereme (Tara) Jones of Bovill, Keith Bowder of Edmonds, Wash.; daughters Monica (Mike) Kraft of Bonney Lake, Wash., Kilie Steffen of Princeton; son-in-law Scott Steffen of Troy; father-in-law Pat (Connie) Ruble of Forks, Wash.; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandsons; one brother; six sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Christine Jones, son Gerald Mitchell Jones, daughter-in-law Cheryl Jones and four siblings.
A family and close friends get-together for a barbecue will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jones residence in Princeton.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.