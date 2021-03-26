Geraldine “Gerry” Marie Nelson passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Pullman, at the age of 89. She was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Edmore, N.D. She was the eldest daughter of Goodwin and Lucille (Erickson) Viger. After graduating from Pullman High School, she married Harold Nelson June 26, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, Idaho. They farmed for many years in the Whelan/Moscow areas.
Mom enjoyed hosting family Fourth of July celebrations and summer visits with grandchildren at their home on Lake Pend Oreille. Many memories were made traveling the world with her husband, family and friends. She especially delighted in a spirited game of pinochle and was a huge fan of Gonzaga basketball.
Mom is survived by her three daughters: Teresa (Henry) Brown Bayview, Idaho; Nancy Russell (Monty Short) Emmett, Idaho; Jane Nelson (Chris Fleener) Moscow; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harold; infant daughter Linda; and granddaughter Kelli Russell; sons-in-law Henry Brown and Clyde Russell; sisters Peggy McCroskey, Bonnie McCroskey; brothers Dean Viger, Emmett Viger.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bishop Place and Kindred Hospice of Pullman.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Burial to follow at Moscow Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.