Geraldine Louise Tenwick

Geraldine “Gerrie” Louise Tenwick passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Geraldine was born in Carroll, Iowa, on April 21, 1938, to Merrill and Florence (Beyer) Bohnenkamp. Her best friend and sissy, Sharon, joined the family in 1940. In 1949, Gerrie and her mom and sister traveled by train from Iowa to north Idaho. The family lived on Gold Hill outside of Princeton; the rural location, hard winters and living without running water became too difficult and they moved to Moscow, where Gerrie attended the Ursuline Academy, graduating in 1955.
In 1952, Gerrie met Cay Tenwick when he gave her a beer shampoo that she hated; they later married in 1956 and have two daughters, Cindy and Cathy. Gerrie was a dedicated homemaker for her daughters and support for Cay as he worked to build Cay’s Rock Crushing. She worked several years at Queen City Publishing. Gerrie and Cay divorced but remained close friends until his death in 1987.
In 1990, Gerrie and Donald Randall moved to Post Falls. and then to Hayden, Idaho. They were members of the Hayden Eagles and the Eagle’s Camper Club. Many a fun time were had with spontaneous and hysterical campground parades, rounds of bun darts and barbecues. She created lifelong memories for the grandkids with a yearly camping trip and had a way of making each grandchild feel like her favorite. Gerrie and Don spent several winters in Arizona meeting up with Moscow- and Hayden-area friends. Don passed away in 2019.
Gerrie enjoyed gardening, quilting, home-making and teasing others. Her memory may have faded but her quick wit and humor remained sharp as a tack. She kept things going at her assisted living home with a joke and laugh for everyone. She would often ask, “Is it funny peculiar or funny ha ha?” It was usually both.
Gerrie is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Tenwick (Bill Ehrmantrout Jr.) of Coeur d’Alene and Cathy Tenwick of Lincoln City, Ore.; grandchildren Heather Lujan, Loren Burnham and Isak Burnham; great-grandson Jordan (the apple of her eye); brother-in-law Buck Perrigo; nieces Gerri, Terri and Laura, and also Don and Renni Doney.
Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband Cay Tenwick, husband Donald Randall, her sister Sharon Perrigo and grandson Brandon Doney.
A special mention is given to the Auburn Crest Hospice team and all the caregivers who shared their caring, time, love and laughs with Gerrie. They were the family of her heart.