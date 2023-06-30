Geraldine Louise Tenwick

Geraldine “Gerrie” Louise Tenwick passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Geraldine was born in Carroll, Iowa, on April 21, 1938, to Merrill and Florence (Beyer) Bohnenkamp. Her best friend and sissy, Sharon, joined the family in 1940. In 1949, Gerrie and her mom and sister traveled by train from Iowa to north Idaho. The family lived on Gold Hill outside of Princeton; the rural location, hard winters and living without running water became too difficult and they moved to Moscow, where Gerrie attended the Ursuline Academy, graduating in 1955.

In 1952, Gerrie met Cay Tenwick when he gave her a beer shampoo that she hated; they later married in 1956 and have two daughters, Cindy and Cathy. Gerrie was a dedicated homemaker for her daughters and support for Cay as he worked to build Cay’s Rock Crushing. She worked several years at Queen City Publishing. Gerrie and Cay divorced but remained close friends until his death in 1987.

Recommended for you