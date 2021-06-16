Ginger Morris, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Survivors include, Carey R. Morris, Colville, Wash.; Gina Morris, Post Falls, Idaho; Sean Burnett, Pullman; a niece, Debrah Joplin, Hayward, Calif. A special dear friend, Henrianne Westberg, Moscow. She is also survived by one grandchild, two great grandchildren.
A graveside service for Ginger Morris will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Potlatch Cemetery with Rev. Larry Veith officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, Washington is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.