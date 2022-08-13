Gladys “Kurtzi” Anderson, 95, of Pullman, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Seven Lakes Assisted Living in Loveland, Colo.
She was born June 21, 1927, in New York, the daughter of Donald and Isabelle Kurtz. She attended public schools in East Orange and Millburn, N.J. She graduated from Bucknell University at Lewisburg. Pa., in 1948, with a degree in political science and psychology.
She married Jary Anderson, on Aug. 1, 1953, in Washington, D.C., and he passed away in 1997. She worked for CARE, the President’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped and the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s. The couple moved to Tucson, Ariz., in 1959 and to Camarillo, Calif., in 1964. In 1970, they moved to Pullman, where Jary was a librarian at Holland Library, Washington State University. She worked for the office of International Programs at WSU from 1977 until her retirement in 1992.
Kurtzi was a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), holding offices at the local and state level. She was active in the community and participated in several local groups, including a Great Decisions group, Campfire, an investment club, the League of Women Voters and Ingleside Book Club. Her hobbies included reading, quilting, knitting, cross-stitching and other crafts.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathi Patterson, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; two sons, Jeffrey Anderson, of Marysville, Wash., and Lanss Anderson, of DuPont, Wash.; and seven grandchildren.
At her request, no service will be held, and she will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colo.