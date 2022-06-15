Glen M. Smith, 83, a resident of Pullman and a longtime resident of Palouse, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman.
Glen was born July 27, 1938, in Buhl, Idaho, to Clyde and Ada M. (Skidmore) Smith. He attended school at Filer, Idaho, graduating from high school in 1956.
Glen joined the United States Navy on May 29, 1956, and was discharged July 22, 1959.
He married Helen Martin on Aug. 22, 1959 at Church of the Redeemer in Salmon, Idaho.
The couple made their home at Filer from 1959-61, where Glen assisted at his dad’s store, Jasper Gas and Oil, and later moved to Twin Falls, where Glen worked for Mayflower Moving from 1961-65, and moved to Pullman in 1965 and continued working for Mayflower Moving until 1969. In 1969 the couple moved to Palouse and made their home there until 2019. Glen worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 1969-98. In 1998 he worked for Chipman & Taylor Dealership as a driver until he retired in 2008.
The couple moved to Pullman in 2019.
Glen enjoyed bowling, reading and joking. Glen was a volunteer Fireman for Pullman from 1975-77 and the Palouse Fire Department from 1977-2003. Glen was an EMT for nine years in Palouse, an assistant Boy Scout leader in Palouse for 11 years and was a bowling coach for several years. He assisted with the food pantry in Palouse.
Glen was a member of the Palouse Regional Hall of Fame, Idaho Road Runners, Pullman and Palouse Senior Citizens, Moscow Eagles and Palouse Lions Club. He was past president and board member of bowling associations and league secretary for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Helen, in Pullman; two daughters, Sonia Smith (Mike), of Shoreline, Wash., and Renee Smith, of Spokane; one son, Bryan Smith (Rickie Wolfe), of West Seattle. Glen is also survived by his four grandchildren, Shannon (Gabe) Chakos, Phillip (Faith) Smith, Nicholaus (Chelsey) Smith and Benjamin Smith; and his four great-grandchildren, Harley and Graham Chakos, and Maxson and Makenna Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, in Pullman with the Rev. Linda Bartholomew officiating. A reception will follow after memorial service. Urn burial for family will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse with military honors of the United States Navy Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 1030 VFW of Potlatch participating.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Palouse EMS, P.O. Box 166, Palouse, WA 99161
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.