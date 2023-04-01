Glenn Allen Lazelle passed away at Kootenai Medical Center, Coeur d’Alene, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
He was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Colfax, to Delbert Lazelle and Edith Darling Lazelle. He attended Palouse Elementary, transferring to Potlatch in sixth grade where he was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball, graduating in 1962.
Glenn was a hunter and fisherman. His pride and joy was his gun collection and he reloaded all of his own shells. He was a gardener who canned, giving most away to friends and family. Glenn was a musician who sang and played guitar and spent many hours entertaining friends. He enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Mexico. He was a proud member of The Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
Glenn married Judy Scoville in 1962, and later divorced. He is survived by Judy and children Curt (Elaine), of LaGrange, Ga., Keli (Ernie Willard), of Hayden, Idaho, and Kory Lazelle, of Rathdrum, Idaho. He is also survived by grandchildren Rachael Lazelle (Sky), Chase Lazelle (Edna) and Bailey Lazelle (Nick), great-grandchildren Greyson, Emerson and Charlie.
Glenn was married to Patricia Fiscus and Sandy O’Brien. Both marriages ended in divorce. He was preceded in death by them and his longtime companion Mary Veilleux.
Glenn worked in a variety of occupations including Washington State University Engineering, Owner and operator of Darling Fuel in Clarkston, and as a farmer, rancher and builder.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents. He was especially close to his grandpa Frank Darling. He was recently preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Alsterlund and is survived by sisters Judy (Gerald) Reisenauer, and Jo (Duane) Minden and several nieces and nephews.
At Glenn’s request, no service will be held.
If you would like to honor his memory, please consider a donation to the NW Cancer Foundation of Hope, P.O. Box 8632, Moscow, ID 83843.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.