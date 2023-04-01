Glenn Allen Lazelle

Glenn Allen Lazelle passed away at Kootenai Medical Center, Coeur d’Alene, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

He was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Colfax, to Delbert Lazelle and Edith Darling Lazelle. He attended Palouse Elementary, transferring to Potlatch in sixth grade where he was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball, graduating in 1962.

Glenn was a hunter and fisherman. His pride and joy was his gun collection and he reloaded all of his own shells. He was a gardener who canned, giving most away to friends and family. Glenn was a musician who sang and played guitar and spent many hours entertaining friends. He enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Mexico. He was a proud member of The Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

Tags

Recommended for you