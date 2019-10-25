Gloria Ruth Jensen, 72, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. She was born in Fort Knox, Ky., June 4, 1947.
Gloria spent her life assisting those in need. She started as a sign language interpreter in the ’70s, and ended up as the disabilities services coordinator at the University of Idaho until she retired in 2015. She spent a career helping those with disabilities and enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act in order to help students succeed.
She was the kindest, most thoughtful and selfless person everyone who met her ever knew. She was intelligent and endlessly caring, always thinking of others before herself. She was a joy to be around.
She had congestive heart failure. (Among many other things, but that’s really what brought her down.) She passed away in her hospital bed quietly, painlessly, with her beloved son by her side.
She is survived by son David (Kyra) Jensen and ex-husband Per Jensen. There will be no services held for her passing. She will be cremated and kept at home by her son.