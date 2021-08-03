Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., passed away suddenly Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Cottonwood Cove, Nev.
Dwaine was born July 18, 1963, in Moscow to Gordon and Betty (Hancock) Sheets. Dwaine was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow Senior High School in 1982. His rural childhood life was filled with small town adventures at 4-H, pig showing, O-mok-sees and rodeos. He also had an exceptional talent playing first base on the baseball team. He was a wrestler and on the football team. Dwaine talked often and fondly of his childhood memories with brother Tony, riding bicycles, motorcycles and playing baseball. So close in age, the two were inseparable. Sister Shari and brother Terry rounded out the Sheets family. Dwaine had a great childhood complete with family camping trips, building houses, the Latah County Fair and rodeos.
Dwaine married Susan Backus in 1986. They were blessed with two amazing children, Amanda and Bradley. He adopted Susan’s daughter Angie Sheets. Dwaine married Barbara Castren in 1996 and divorced in 2002. Dwaine married Althea (Perin) Flegel in 2011 and became a wonderful stepfather to Matthew Flegel. Dwaine and Althea were married nine great years at the time of his passing.
Dwaine would go to the ends of the earth for all his children. He talked often of all the football games and cheerleading events he attended, the loudest fan in the stands for sure. The time he spent raising his children was what he would describe as the best years of his life. He was a very loved man and the best father. He was a beacon of hope, love, positivity and outright laughs. A proud dad and loving husband.
Early in his career, he worked as a salesman at Deranleaus in Lewiston and at Alpine in Portland, Ore. He also owned and operated a business, Cartronics, in Portland. In 2002, Dwaine switched gears and enrolled in college, earning two bachelor’s degrees, crime and justice studies and psychology. After graduation in 2005, he embarked on a career of service for the most vulnerable citizens of the states of Idaho and Nevada. Dwaine lived an extraordinary life of service to others. His colleagues described him as having a “heart of gold.” Dwaine was a true professional, with sincere care and compassion for humanity.
He loved the Baltimore Orioles, Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, fishing was the true love of his life. It is fitting his last day on this Earth was fishing on the Colorado river. Dwaine will be deeply missed, loved for eternity and never forgotten.
Dwaine is survived by his wife, Althea Sheets; his children Amanda (Lauola Moetulu) Sheets, Bradley Sheets, Angie Sheets and Matthew Flegel; his parents, Gordon (Vicki Ensunsa) Sheets and Betty Sheets; his siblings Shari Sheets and Terry (Stephanie) Sheets; his grandmother Norma Johnson and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Sheets, and his brother Tony Sheets.
Cremation was held and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 East Third St., Moscow. Reception and graveside service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Moscow Cemetery next to his brother Tony.