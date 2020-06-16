Gordon L. Albert, 82, a resident of Caldwell, passed away at his home in Caldwell on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Gordon was born Feb. 24, 1938, to Phillip L. and Zelva (Wery) Albert at Moscow. He attended his schooling at Moscow and graduated from the Moscow High School.
Gordon married Yvonne M. DeVoe on Nov. 8, 1958, at Moscow. The couple made their home at Palouse, and later moved to Rosalia, Wash., in August 1965 where they owned and operated the Cub Drive-Inn for 11 years. In 1976, the couple moved to Bozeman, Mont., where they operated two laundromat facilities till 1980. In 1980, the couple moved to Nampa, where Gordon worked as a custodian for the Meridian School District from August 1987 to December of 1998, when he retired. The couple moved to Caldwell in 2002 where they made their home since.
Mrs. Albert died in 2013.
Survivors include two sons, Philip Albert (Annette) and Richard Albert (Analisa), of Cheney, Wash; two daughters, Deborah Moore (Theo), of Baker City, Ore., and Diana Taylor, of Spokane. Gordon is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.