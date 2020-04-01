Grace Ann Horstmann, 71, of Pullman, died peacefully following a monthlong battle with multiple illnesses Thursday, March 26, 2020, in her home with her son by her side.
Grace was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Dickinson, N.D., to Norman Horstmann and Harriet (Hanson) Horstmann, who owned a photography studio. Grace graduated from Dickinson Central High School, then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., where she earned a B.A. in psychology and served as managing editor of the school newspaper. She next enrolled at the University of Minnesota, where she studied physical therapy and earned her B.S. She worked as a physical therapist for almost 25 years.
In 1971, she married John Cordell Leininger and they had one child, Cort Jason, who they enjoyed raising together. They especially loved going on camping trips in the Pacific Northwest. They divorced in 1994.
Grace was a lifelong Lutheran and an active member in the church. She was also active in 4-H as a child and a mother. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, weaving, reading, cooking, singing, playing the piano and walking her dog. She managed bipolar disorder, chronic kidney disease and parkinsonism well. She said she enjoyed the challenge. She was independent, strong and sustained by her faith.
Grace was a loving and dedicated mother. She read to her son before birth and took him to the library frequently to foster a love of reading. She helped him develop an early passion for music by singing with him while playing the piano and guitar. She encouraged him to take piano lessons at a young age. She also took self-guided drawing lessons with him. She loved the arts.
She was an incredible cook who loved to start from scratch. When making cornbread, the first step was grinding the corn meal. Spaghetti sauce started with fresh vegetables from the garden. In her later years, when she was less able to cook independently, she worked with a close friend, Denise Allen, to continue making the recipes she loved. Grace and Denise also found joy in each other’s unique senses of humor.
In 2017, Grace moved from her house in Pullman to Bishop Place Senior Living. There, she developed many friendships, and a special romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Dana Magnuson. Grace and Dana loved to visit together, laugh together and watch the Seahawks.
Over the course of her life, she took pride in her ability to manage more than her share of chronic illnesses, bouncing back time after time. This latest fight was too much, even for a woman as strong, determined and wise as her.
Grace is survived by her son, Cort Leininger (Candice Small) of Seattle; two brothers, David Horstmann of Minneapolis, and Paul Horstmann (Margaret Ann) of Saint Paul, Minn.; three nieces, Sarah, Eve, and Camille; and two nephews, Yasha and Steven. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Deborah Hovander; and a nephew, Eli.
A memorial service for Grace will be held at a future date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman. On Monday, Grace was laid to rest at Trinity’s columbarium. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.