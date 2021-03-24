Grace V. Lyon, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Grace was born at home on the ranch in Genesee on April 28, 1922, to Edward and Carrie (Scharnhorst) Jutte. She attended school in Genesee and graduated from Genesee High School in 1939. She went on to nurses’ training and received her RN degree in nursing from St. Ignatius in Colfax in 1945. Upon graduation, Grace worked at St. Ignatius Hospital and at the Bryant-Wiesman Clinic in Colfax.
Grace married Clinton Lyon on March 20, 1948, in Genesee. They started farming in the Blaine area, and then in 1951 moved to Moscow to farm. She worked on the farm fixing great meals for her family and for the help during spring and summer work, harvest and fall work. She also raised three children.
Mom was known for her plentiful garden, cookie baking, quilting and crocheting skills which she shared with many people. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and an original member of the neighborhood Worthwhile Club. Mom also worked at Good Samaritan Village as a caregiver. Upon retirement from farming, they continued raising a beautiful garden and enjoyed caring for the barn cats and birds.
In 2014, poor health forced Grace to give up driving at the age of 91 and move off the farm to Regency Pullman Assisted Living. The family would like to thank the staff at Regency and Kindred Hospice for their attention and care to Mom.
Survivors include a son, Alan, and his wife, Mary, of Moscow; daughters Marilyn Brown, and her husband, Chris, of Meridian, Idaho, and Judy Lyon, of Clarkston; granddaughter Elli Brown and her husband, Travis Gibbens; and a great-granddaughter, Sydney Grace Gibbens, all of Meridian. Also surviving are a sister, Gloria Virak, of Sequim, Wash., and many nieces and nephews. Her husband of over 61 years, Clinton, and one brother, Wayne, preceded her in death.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Moscow Rural Fire District, Moscow Ambulance and the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.