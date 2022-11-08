Greg Adelsbach was born Gregory Hugh Adelsbach on April 13, 1965, to Pete and Pat Adelsbach in Porterville, Calif. He lived with his mom, dad and younger sister Kristi in California until November of 1978, when the family moved to Moscow. He attended Moscow Jr. High and High School. Greg went to Idaho State University, College of Southern Idaho and Eastern Washington.
Greg then moved back to Porterville, where he met his future wife, Stephanie, and they were married Sept. 7, 1990. Greg and Steph moved to Washington state in 1991, and settled in Clarkston in 1994, where they raised three beautiful children, Doug, Danae and Danielle.
Greg worked as a police officer until health issues forced him to retire.
Greg was a beloved husband, father and friend. He was active in his home church where he served as a deacon, ran sound, played bass with the praise team and helped with security planning and training. He worked for 10 years with Royal Family Kids Camp, where he loved on kids from tough places and served with his wife and friends on the Core Team. He loved coaching and had many opportunities to coach his son, Doug, and many others in baseball over the years.
Greg is survived by his wife, Stephanie Adelsbach, of Clarkston; his three children, Doug Adelsbach, Danae Olson (Luke) and Danielle Adelsbach; his four beloved grandchildren, Ty, Lincoln, Ozzie and Oaklynn; his mom, Pat Adelsbach, of Clarkston; sister Kristi (Chris) Herzberger, of Bonney Lake; nephew Kurtis and niece Kayla and great nephew Xavier; Uncle Jim Anderson (Lesli), of Lewiston; cousin Andi (Derek) Peters, of Lapwai and their two children, Josilin Rosario (Koa) and Bailey Peters. He also leaves behind many friends, whom he loved dearly.
Go Rest High On That Mountain, Greg. Your time on earth is done. You have fought the good fight and finished the race.
End of Watch — Saturday, October 29, 2022 7:40 a.m.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston, Idaho 83501. To help offset many of the expenses from Greg’s illness, hospitalization and death, an account has been set up for anyone wishing to donate. Contributions may be made to The Greg Adelsbach Memorial Fund, C/O Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave, Lewiston, Idaho, 83501.