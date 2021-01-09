Gregory Allen Rheiner passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital, Pullman, at 71 years of age.
He was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Pullman to Stanley Peter Rheiner and Thelma Elizabeth Rheiner. He grew up in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School in 1967. In high school, he was a standout track and football athlete. He then attended Washington State University. He met and married his wife of 47 years, Naomi Perkins, in 1974. They had two sons, Jacob Isaac Rheiner and Ethan Allen Rheiner. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After graduating from high school, Greg was a member of the Army National Guard. He then began his career as a upholster at WSU until his retirement in 1988 because of M.S.
Greg had many interests and talented skills. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing with his father on the Snake River and Kootenay Lake, Canada. He was also an avid bird hunter, with many a story. Cutting fire wood and huckleberry picking were annual adventures to which he always looked forward. Gardening with his wife was also a bright spot in their lives. Greg was talented in many trades — electrical, plumbing and carpentry — which enabled him to build an addition onto their home. An entire room was devoted to his Lionell train set up, which was quite extensive. Being mechanically inclined, he could fix most anything. Tinkering on his antique and sports cars was another of his passions.
Greg loved music and played drums in a local band with his high school buddies, Drew Hastay, Bob Holmes and Mike Polar. Carrying his love for music throughout his life, he built an elaborate speaker system for their home. One of his all-time favorite musicians was Santana. He and two friends were so proficient in winning music trivia contests from a local radio show; the station began screening their calls. They then began enlisting “recruits” to help them, giving the answers to these ”recruits” to phone in. He was a great collector of stamps, coins and antiques. Greg was also an avid bridge and card player. He inherited his sense of humor and art of practical joking from his father, which his wife, family and friends can attest, was very keen. There was never a dull moment when Greg was in the room.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Rheiner, of Albion; sons Jacob Rheiner (Oweander), of Tomball, Texas, and Ethan Rheiner, of Albion; sister Cherle Poulson (Ted Allegri), of Moscow; and seven grandchildren. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Thelma Rheiner, and nephew Shad Poulson.
His strong spirit, love of life and will to live were supported by the devotion of his wife, Naomi. This sustained him through many years of M.S. Enough cannot be said for her love and devotion to his care. Greg was an inspiration to all who were blessed to know him. He will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Pullman Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care during Greg's final days. No public services are planned at this time and arrangements have been entrusted to Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman. Memorial donations are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.