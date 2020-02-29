Our beloved brother, Gregory Lee “Greg” Johnson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Lewiston.
He was born Sept. 1, 1953, to Bernard “Barney” Johnson and Carol (Anderson) Johnson, of Lewiston. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Marc; half-brother Steven; and the love of his life, Diane, whom he cared for until her passing Feb. 7 because of a long illness. They were inseparable during their time together.
He is survived by sisters Anne Bogar, of Lewiston, and Lisa Aldridge and husband Doug, of Cameron, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during his service. He worked at various occupations throughout his life and always strove to improve the workplace. He loved the outdoors and was an avid plantsman and devoted a lot of time to his garden. He was very knowledgeable in environmental science.
His hobbies in his younger years included rafting, golf and softball. His passion was playing his guitar, including a special song he wrote for our mother who passed away when Greg was 13 years old. He was the eldest of his siblings and never got over the loss of our mother. They were very close.
To some, he was known as the Mayor of North Lewiston, where he lived with his wife, Diane, for many years. Greg had a big heart and was always looking out for the well-being of the residents there and was always ready with a joke and laughter to cheer up those around him.
He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends.
Greg’s remains will be placed in a Living Urn on the property of his youngest sister in North Carolina.
“In your life you touched so many ... In your death many lives were changed.”