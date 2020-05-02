Greta Laura Beatrice (Whitney) Winter, 91, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman.
Greta was born April 17, 1929, in Wellingborough, England. Greta and her two brothers, Keith and Derick, were raised by their widowed mother, Alice Whitney. Greta met her first husband, Lawrence Wertzler, in England during WWII at a USO dance. After the war, she was invited to visit the state of Washington. She sailed on the Queen Mary. Lawrence and Greta were married near Seattle in 1949. They had two daughters, Sharon, who was born in 1951 and died in 1957, and Paula, who was born in 1954.
Greta was a homemaker, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the “Daughters of the British Empire,” as well as other groups. She was proud to become a U.S. citizen April 18, 1960. In the early 1970s, she received an associate degree in early childhood development from Bellevue Community College and worked as a preschool teacher until her retirement. Her husband, Lawrence, died Sept. 17, 1980.
Greta met her second husband, Charles Winter, at a Widow and Widower group. They were married March 28, 1982, in Las Vegas. They moved from Redmond to Woodinville, Wash., where they made their home. They traveled extensively throughout the world, including Hawaii, Australia and Spain. They remained together until Charles death Aug. 16, 1999. Greta continued her travels, including China, and in early 2010 moved to Pullman to be near her daughter, Paula, and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Gene) Siple; her grandson, Christian (Jessica) Siple; and her great-granddaughter, Dessa Jade Siple. Greta was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice Whitney; her daughter, Sharon Wertzler; brothers Keith and Derick Whitney; and her two husbands.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later time, when we are able to gather again. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.