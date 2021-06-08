Hal E. Stevenson, 62, resident of Harvard, Idaho, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow.
He was born June 12, 1958, in Minot, N.D., to Robert and Edna Stevenson. He attended school in Potlatch and graduated from Richardton High School in Richardton, N.D., in 1977.
Hal then joined the National Guard for a couple of years until he joined the United States Navy and served in the Mediterranean and Beirut, Lebanon, area from 1981-85.
Hal then worked at Potlatch Corp. in Coeur d’Alene until the plant shut down, at which point he transferred to Lewiston, where he met Vicki Hart through a close mutual friend, Randy Hartell.
Not long after, Hal and Vicki got married Aug. 5, 1995, in Lewiston. Through the marriage, Hal gained two bonus sons and had one son of his own, Cody. The couple later divorced in 2009, but remained close friends. He then continued his career at Potlatch Corp. until he retired as a millwright in 2009. He then moved to Harvard where he had made his home being close to friends and enjoying the fresh air of the Idaho mountains.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, coaching any of his son’s sports and being involved any way he could. He was also quite the player of foosball and darts. There was always a friendly tournament in the basement and dart leagues he attended regularly. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW Post No. 10300 in Potlatch. Hal served as a Boy Scout leader of Pack No. 168, Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and was a member of the local union hall.
Survivors include one son, Cody Stevenson; two stepsons, Tyler Dammerman and Travis Hart, all of Lewiston; seven grandchildren; nieces Sonja and Tanya Stevenson, of Los Angeles; three aunts and several nieces, nephews and cousins spread all across the United States; and ex-wife Vicki.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Edna; brother Rick and his wife, Sharon.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses, as well as close friends Randy and Kim Hartell, who were right there alongside him during his battle with AML and bone marrow cancer, especially Dr. Battaglia of Internal Medicine at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Per Hal’s request, he doesn’t want a funeral but a “bull**** session” for friends and family to laugh and remember all the good times. This “session” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Log Inn in Potlatch, following the United States Navy Honor Guard ceremony. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.