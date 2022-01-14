Harold “Buddy” Thompson

“A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure. A living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.”
Buddy was set free from his battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
His journey began March 2, 1944, in Lewistown, Mont. He was the first of three children born to Harold A. and Lillian R. (Lahr) Thompson. After graduating from Potlatch High School in 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Jean Merrill on Dec. 7, 1963, and together they spent the next 58 years creating an enjoyable and memorable life with their three daughters, Vonda, D’Anna, and Connie.
An early retirement provided Buddy and Nancy the opportunity to move from Moses Lake, Wash., back to the Palouse in 1998, where they begin the construction of their forever home on several acres in Princeton. After the completion of the home (well, almost) and possible boredom, his business Palouse River Tile & Installation became his new hobby and kept him occupied until his health no longer allowed.
Buddy valued time spent with family and friends. He was a man of many talents. Being an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing; snowmobiling; gold mining on Gold Hill; and wood working. He took pride in teaching many of his skills to his girls and grandkids.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Moscow; his daughters, Vonda (Kevin) Hunt, of Moscow, and Connie (Daniel) Ramon, of Othello, Wash.; son-in-law, Scot Evans, of Bellevue, Wash.; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jim (Natalee) Thompson, of Lewiston, and Marilyn Zimmerman, of Potlatch; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, D’Anna Evans; grandson, Blake Evans; and brother-in-law, Howard Zimmerman.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided to Buddy during his last three years at Precious Elders of Pullman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kramer Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this year.