Harold Daniel Sauer, longtime Pullman-Colfax businessman, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Courtyard in Colfax. He was 98. Harold was born Nov. 6, 1921, in Willa, N.D., to the Rev. John and Emma Sauer. The family moved to American Falls, Idaho, where they spent three and a half years, later moving to Brush, Colo., for four. Harold spent the majority of his youth in Fresno, Calif., where he attended Fresno State University for three years before being drafted into the United States Army in September 1942 to serve in World War II. Harold served for three and a half years as a Signal Corps staff sergeant in England and France and was deployed to Okinawa when the Japanese surrendered and Harold was able to return home. Harold’s memory remained sharp as he could still recall walking around George Washington’s head on Mount Rushmore during basic training. After the war, he traveled back to the Palouse where his parents and family roots originated. He began working for his uncle Arthur Stueckle at the Colfax Credit Bureau. He met his wife Virginia Kerns at the Plymouth Congregational Church where they were both members of a singing choir, the Colfax Choraliers. They were married in August 1953. Harold purchased the Colfax and Pullman Credit Bureaus and operated them alongside his wife for over 30 years. In 1978, they purchased the Manor Lodge Motel in Pullman, and moved to Pullman where they managed the motel and the Credit Bureau until they sold the motel and retired in the late 1990s.
Harold and Virginia remained in Pullman until 2008 when they moved to the Hill Ray Plaza in Colfax. Virginia passed away shortly after the move, and Harold remained at the Hill Ray until 2019 when he moved to the Courtyard Assisted Living.
Harold was active in his communities, as he was a loyal member of the Plymouth Congregational Church, served as the Sunday school superintendent for 16 years and sang in the choir. He was a member of the American Legion, Toastmasters, Friends of the Library and Gideons International for many years and a Colfax High School Board Member for six years. He was a member of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, and provided great amusement to his daughters by being the sole male member of the Pullman Credit Women, for which he received some good natured teasing. In his younger years, Harold enjoyed playing clarinet in a band and was proud his grandchildren took an interest in music as well. Harold’s wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys of his life. He loved to talk with people and learn their stories, and to read and keep up with the stock market. He and Virginia loved to garden and enjoyed fresh fruit and vegetables.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers Otto and Don. He is survived by his sister Elaine DeBoer of Roseville, Calif.; daughters Sylvia McKnight of Colfax, Margo (John) Taylor of Boise; grandchildren Steven Taylor of Pullman, Jennifer (Chris) Ryckman of Renton, Wash., Sarah McKnight and Jenna Kriebel of Colfax; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Knott and Reddick Kriebel of Colfax.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a service near the spring of 2021 or when pandemic ends. The family suggests any memorials be made to the Friends of the Library or Plymouth Congregational Church. Online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.