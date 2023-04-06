Harold J. Grassl, of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village of Moscow. He was born August 31, 1926, in Colton, to Michael and Veronica Grassl. He was from a family of one sister, Mildred, and three brothers, Jerome, Laurence and Dan. He was raised in the Bald Butte area near Colton before moving to Portland in 1928. Returning to Moscow in 1942, Harold worked as a farm hand on a 320-acre farm owned by W. Hordeman.
He attended the Ursuline Academy in Moscow for three years of high school, until 1944, when he was called to serve in World War II, as a young teenager, from November 1944, until November 1946. While serving as a member of the U.S. Army 19th Infantry Regiment (Kyushu, Japan) as a squad leader and soon staff sergeant, he supervised an 11-man squad and taught courses in map reading and disassembling/assembling M-1 rifles and browning automatic rifles. He received several medals during his two-year term including the Bronze Service Star medal.
Shortly after returning from the war, he met the love of his life Evelyn Bosse. He knew she was the right one. After dating six months they were married on November 3, 1948, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, in Moscow. This year, they reached their “Diamond” celebration of 75 years of marriage. They have two daughters, Marilyn and Debbie.
Harold was a truck driver for 38 years, first for Korter’s Dairy, which became Arden Farms, in Pullman. Later he went into partnership with Ted Bailey and together they started B & G Distributors, for six years. This trucking-dairy business eventually grew into a fleet of several trucks and semis serving the community as far north as Rosalia, Wash., south to Grangeville, east to Elk River and west to Washtucna, Wash. He retired in 1984.
Although he worked long hours, he found time to enjoy camping, fishing, hunting, bowling and many pinochle parties with friends and family. Harold and Evelyn loved to travel and had many adventures with the Good Sam Camper Club. He was an active member in the Troy-Deary Gun Club; the Moose Lodge, since 1949, holding several positions including governor; a first-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, since 1948; calling bingo and making/serving many sausage dinners, and also a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
His love in retirement was the many hours spent in his woodworking shop. Constructing the grandkids first rocking horse, model size semi-trailer trucks, toy boxes and doll houses, to roll-top desks, dinette tables and chairs, and many more projects too numerous to count. He could never make one, as his wife, daughters, nieces and grandchildren all wanted the same item.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, of Moscow; brothers Laurence (Carol), of Nampa, and Dan (Lynda), of Clarkston; daughters Marilyn (Gary) Pope, of Moscow, and Debbie (Lyle) Jensen, of Asotin; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, plus several nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., with the funeral Mass following at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 East First, in Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, and then a reception, at the St. Mary’s Parish Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Mary’s Catholic Church, in Moscow, or a non-profit organization of your choice.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.