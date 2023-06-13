Harold Lee Osborne

Harold Lee Osborne, 76, of Potlatch, passed away with family by his side Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, after a brief battle with metastatic cancer.

Harold was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Moscow to Thomas and Freida Osborne, of Onaway. He was raised at the family farm just 7 miles north of Potlatch on Crane Creek along with his four brothers Carl, Thomas, Clifford and Michael. Harold attended Potlatch School and graduated as a 12-year student in 1965.

Following graduation, Harold worked for Potlatch Lumber Company while obtaining an education at the University of Idaho. Harold obtained a bachelor’s degree at the University of Idaho in 1971 to begin a career to fulfill the passion of his life, forestry. From 1972, Harold worked as a research assistant, research associate, instructor for the Department of Forest Resources at the University of Idaho, and was appointed the manager of the UI Experimental Forest in 1978. In 1979, he received a certificate for continuing education in forest ecology and silviculture, and from 1984 through his retirement he filled the roles of assistant professor, associate extension professor, and extension professor at the University of Idaho Department of Forest Resources.

