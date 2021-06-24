Harold M. Hattan, a longtime resident of the Moscow-Lewiston area passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Harold was born June 15, 1934, in Moscow, the third of four children of Myrtle and Melvin Hattan of Moscow. He grew up on a small farm near Genesee at the end of the Depression and was active in working the farm in his early years. The family had cattle and pigs and farmed wheat and peas. He was a member of 4-H and showed heifers and pigs in local state fairs throughout the area.
Harold was a lifelong Lutheran and was confirmed in the Genesee Valley Lutheran Church in Genesee.
He was an U.S. Army veteran and attended the University of Idaho. In later years, he worked as a trader.
Harold was never married and was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Howard, and sister Marjorie. He is survived by a sister, Carol, and many nieces and nephews.
Harold passed away while living at the Veterans Home in Lewiston. The family would like to thank them for the great care they provided for him till the end.
A graveside service and celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Moscow Cemetary. The Rev. Peggy L. Harvey Marose of the Genesee Lutheran Parrish will officiate. Lunch will follow at the home of Wally and Jill Hattan, 10701 State Route 194, Colfax.