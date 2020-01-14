Harold N. Rohde, of Potlatch, passed away at Kootenai Health on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 65.
Harold was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Perham, Minn., to Harold Norman Rohde and Diane Kathryn Larson. In 1954, the family moved to Oregon City, Ore. Harold attended Oregon State University, where he majored in general science before moving to Troy in 1987, and later moving to Kendrick.
Harold worked as a scientific aide at the University of Idaho in the laboratory of Dr. Scott Minnich for 24 years. During this time, Harold performed groundbreaking research on innate immunity and vaccine development against Yersinia pestis, the causative agent of the plague. His work resulted in numerous publications in leading scientific journals. In addition to his research, he mentored countless undergraduate and graduate students in their own research. He retired from the University of Idaho in 2016.
Harold met his second wife, Stephanie Anne Smith, in 2006 while working at the University of Idaho. They were married Sept. 2, 2011, and resided in Potlatch. Their son, Connor Jon Rohde, was born Oct. 11, 2011.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, backpacking and camping. He was a very loving and dedicated husband and father, and his outdoor adventures continued with his wife and son. The family will cherish the memories they shared backpacking into the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, fishing the Lochsa River and Kelly Creek, and numerous camping and travel experiences.
Harold is survived by his wife, Stephanie Smith-Rohde, of Potlatch; his son, Connor Rohde, of Potlatch; his sister, Kathryn Rohde, of Salem, Ore.; his brother, John Rohde (Shannon Sterling), of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; and his much-adored nieces, Greta Rohde and Lena Rohde, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Norman Rohde (d. 1985) and Diane Kathryn (Larson) Rohde (d. 2007), both of Oregon City, Ore.; and his beloved sister, Greta Kristine Rohde (d. 1992), of Oregon City, Ore.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A gathering of friends and family will be held after the service at St. Mary’s Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwest Public Broadcasting. Checks made payable to NWPB, in memory of Harold Rohde, may be mailed to NWPB, Washington State University, P.O. Box 642530, Pullman, WA 99164-2530, or call (800) 842–8991 to donate by telephone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Condolences may be left and flowers ordered at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.