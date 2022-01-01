Harriot Louise Hagedorn passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, because of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Harriot was born to Gerald and Margaret (Finch) Hagedorn on June 14, 1947, in Moscow. Growing up as an only child on the family farm, she occupied herself exploring the fields, riding her horse, assisting her parents with the farm chores, and learning the values of keeping busy and making things yourself. She spent time in the summers with her grandparents and cousins at Lake Pend Oreille and in McCall. Harriot enjoyed attending school in Moscow, and knew early on of her intended profession as a teacher. She was an active youth with piano lessons, 4-H, activities at the Methodist church, and school clubs and drama. She greatly enjoyed the social connections she made growing up in Moscow and graduated from high school in 1965.
Wanting to broaden her horizons beyond Moscow, Harriot attended the University of Denver for two years before the Palouse lured her back to Washington State University; there she met Dan Lannigan and they were married in 1969.
Harriot and Dan moved to Spokane and Harriot began her teaching career at Argonne Junior High later that year. Harriot left teaching in 1973 to become a full-time mother as Jeff, Tim and Sean were born in short succession. She enjoyed the roles associated with feeding and clothing her family, but also remained socially engaged with activities at the Episcopal church, Delta Gamma and PEO. Returning to work full time in 1986, Harriot accepted a position shortly thereafter at Shaw Middle School where she would work until her retirement.
She considered teaching school her dream job and developed strong friendships with both her students and her fellow staff. After divorcing in 1987, Harriot successfully juggled being a full-time parent to three teenage boys, the demands of her career, and the completion of her master’s degree.
In 2005, she retired from teaching and moved to Pullman, building a country home and reacquainting herself with the Pullman and Moscow communities. She joined the Palouse Patchers and Patchin’ People quilting groups, affiliated with the local PEO chapter, and volunteered her time with the Latah County Historical Society. An avid documentarian, she also carefully curated the family history and journaled extensively. Never one to sit idle for long, some form of cooking, canning, gardening, knitting, or quilting was constantly underway, and she freely shared these spoils with friends and family, particularly her 11 grandchildren.
Harriot will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother, an excellent listener, a close friend to many and as an active participant in all aspects of her life.
Her determination, creativity, laughs and love will be greatly missed.
Please join Harriot’s family and friends for a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. April 30, 2022, at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Memorials may be made in her name with the Latah County Historical Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.