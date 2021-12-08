Heather Frazier

Heather (Hutchison) Frazier went to be with her lord Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Heather was born Oct. 25, 1968, to John and Signa (Thomas) Hutchison. She was raised in Council, Idaho, and later moved to Weiser, where she graduated high school in 1987.
She married Lee Frazier on June 30, 1990, and they had two children, Corry and Victoria. Heather loved spending time with her children and especially enjoyed working with Victoria on 4-H projects. She also took pride in helping put on teacher appreciation meals at Moscow Middle School and Moscow High School for Victoria’s teachers.
Heather graduated from the University of Idaho with degrees in child life development and recreational therapy. She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Moscow and found joy working on crafts for the Cubbies at AWANA on Wednesday nights and decorating her Christmas tree in the Fireside room every year. She looked forward to helping her friend Jackie provide Thanksgiving dinners to people in need in the community and providing Christmas gifts for kids in need.
Heather is survived by her husband and children at their Moscow home, her mother and brothers, Clint (Jennifer) Hutchison and David (Joline) Hutchison, both of Boise. She was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow, followed by a dinner at the church. Memorial donations can be made to Moscow Music Boosters, PO Box 9905, Moscow, ID, 83843.