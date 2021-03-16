Heather Jean Cochran, 51, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Moscow.
Heather was born March 1, 1970, in Orofino to Dave Lusco and Michelle Schmidt.
Heather graduated from Washington State University with a communications degree and went on to work for WSU as an academic adviser, winning the President’s Award for Excellence. Heather left her career to focus on being a mother to her youngest son, Robbie. She loved reading, discussion and debate, cooking and gardening.
Heather is survived by her husband, Steve French, Moscow; her children, Kayla (Willi) Boni, Potlatch; Roy (Karra) Cochran, Denver, Colo.; Rebecca (Kyler) Holbrook, Great Falls, Mont.; and Robbie French, Moscow; siblings Jenne (Mitch) Meyer, Uniontown; Joleen (Matt) Larson, Potlatch; Andy (Angie) Lusco, John Day and Max (Lana) Lusco, Potlatch; and adoptive mother Kathy Mallory, Moscow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt Cochran, Colfax.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.