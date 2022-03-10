Heather Nicole Cavileer passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, and was born June 2, 1992, in Kelowna, B.C., Canada, to Timothy and Lucinda Andrus Cavileer. She grew up in Moscow and moved to Wendell for 10 years, where she attended the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind before moving to Idaho Falls for the remainder of her life.
She enjoyed outings to the park, listening to the Backstreet Boys, going for hikes with her family, and eating McDonald’s french fries.
Heather is survived by her loving parents, Timothy and Lucinda; and two sisters, Naomi Cavileer and Melissa (Jose) Cavileer, of Moscow. She is also survived by her aunt Alison (Philip) Ligman, of Lacey, Wash.; uncle Dana Andrus, of Bremerton, Wash.; aunt Martha (Patrick) Thomas, of Melbourne, Fla.; aunt Janice Cavileer, of Bradenton, Fla.; aunt Susan Wooten, of Bremo Bluff, Va.; and her uncles Anthony (Maureen) Cavileer and Donald Cavileer and grandmother Francis Cavileer, all of Mays Landing, N.J.
Heather is to be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The online guestbook can be found at woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Heather-Cavileer.