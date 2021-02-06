It is with deep sadness that the Wethington family announces the passing of Heather Wethington at age 38. Though she is no longer with us here, she is finally at peace and no longer in pain. She conceded her fight with melanoma Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, peacefully surrounded by family and friends. She can finally hike and mountain bike every trail without the burden of scans, harsh medication or pain.
Heather was one of the strongest, warmest, most intelligent and ambitious women we knew. She lived every day to the fullest and never wasted a moment. Never one to settle down, she moved from place to place, seeking new trails to hike and friends to make. She spent six years in active duty for the Army, one of them in Iraq during “Iraqi War,” where she was personally recognized with a challenge coin from Gen. Petraeus. She had many achievements, including qualifying air assault with the 101st Airborne Division, as well as drill sergeant.
After full-time service to our country, she continued part-time with the Army Reserves. During this time, she completed school to become a teacher and gave birth to her beloved son. She taught high school and middle school math for six years and then returned to the University of Idaho to earn a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Upon graduation, she immediately began her position with Sunrise Engineering in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she worked enthusiastically almost to the very end. Her life was a perfect example of doing her best to accomplish goals and never give up.
Despite Heather’s numerous achievements, perhaps most valuable to those left behind were her qualities as a mother, daughter, sibling and friend to all who had the privilege to know her. She will be sorely missed, but we have peace in knowing that someday we will join her again in Heaven. Until then, our dear, sweet Heather will undoubtedly be busy on new adventures with new friends, carrying with her the insurmountable and infectious joy she brought to everyone who knew her while she was here.
Heather leaves behind her beloved son, Noah; parents Ken and Bonnie Wethington; sister Amber Wethington Baker; two brothers, Roy and Scott Wethington; many cousins, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A part of her will live on in each of us forever.
We love you, Heather!
“The sadness of her passing doesn’t compare with the joy she brought each of us.”
“They are like trees planted along a riverbank, with roots that reach deep into the water. Such trees are not bothered by the heat or worried by the long months of drought. Their leaves stay green, and they never stop producing fruit.” — Jeremiah 17:8
Please join us for a memorial service honoring Heather on March 20, 2021. For more information contact: info.heather.memorial@gmail.com.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is caring for the family, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.