Helen Janet Gamble Zimet slipped away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, just shy of an amazing 97 years.
Helen was a great one. Her life started Dec. 29, 1924, in the company town of Potlatch, born to Walter and Myra Gamble. Potlatch was a company town harvesting white pine from the surrounding area, and I believe was the largest lumber mill of its time — Walter managed the WMI Railroad for the company. Her immediate family also included sister Christine and cousin Charles Leinbach. Helen grew up roller-skating on the wooden sidewalks of Potlatch where everybody knew everybody.
To expand her horizons, she spent her senior year in Spokane and then enrolled at Washington State College in Pullman, studying home economics. It was there that she met her life partner, Henry Zimet, a dashing veterinary student from San Francisco. He graduated, she graduated, they married and moved 8 miles away to Moscow.
There, together, they started the veterinary practice known as the Animal Clinic in 1947, still in operation today. The Animal Clinic served all of Moscow and the surrounding area, except for the work done by Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. They became the core of Moscow society and she bore three children: John (Sumiko, Henry, Laura, Ellie, Layla, Jennifer), (Kyoko, Tom and Joe); Stan (Marsha, Kinsey, John); and Carol (Tom, Kelli, Whitney, David, Olivia). Helen’s family was the meaning of her life and near her end she said, “I have had a wonderful life and wonderful children with amazing families of their own. I could not have asked for more.”
After the kids graduated from college, all attending the University of Idaho, Hank and Helen sold the practice, picked up stakes and moved to Semiahmoo, Wash., where they started the next chapter of their lives, and yes, they became the core of that community too. During that 20-year adventure, they golfed, socialized and traveled much of the world, often including their children in their travels, which were once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are cherished by all. Then 10 years ago, as the aging process demanded, they moved to the retirement community Timber Ridge in Issaquah, Wash. That girl from Potlatch was the most wonderful person on this planet; the family is lucky to have her example of how to live life.
“Just cause I’m leaving it don’t mean that I won’t be right by your side, when you need me and you can’t see me in the middle of the night, just close your eyes and say a prayer it’s okay I ain’t scared, I won’t be here, But I’ll always be right there, even though I’m leaving, I ain’t going nowhere.” ~ Luke Combs
Helen lives with each one of us who knew her. We’ll be talking, Mom.