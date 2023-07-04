Helen Shirley Davis

Helen Shirley Daling Davis was born on April 10, 1927, at Waterville, Wash. She died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Aspen Park in Moscow from old age, possible pneumonia and a broken heart. Because of COVID-19 she was isolated from her friends and family quite a bit and the last years of her life were a struggle.

Shirley was the last born and the only girl in her family. Her parents were Herman and Vida (Slack) Daling. She always loved animals from the pet chickens and deer she had as a child to the numerous dogs and cats who enjoyed their best lives under her care. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her three brothers: Merle, Richard and Roger. A son and granddaughter also died before she passed. Her mother died when she was a teenager so she assumed household duties and took care of her dad and brothers which prepared her for the rest of her life.

She first met Jesse Davis while she was in high school when he came to Waterville with her brother Dick, who was Jesse’s college roommate. Jesse joined the U.S. Army shortly after that and was shipped overseas. They carried on a romance by mail. Shirley graduated from Waterville High School in 1945 and enlisted in the Cadet Nurse Corps in June of that year and started nursing classes at Sacred Heart Hospital and Gonzaga University. They were married in April of 1946 after he was discharged from the Army and they celebrated sixty-nine anniversaries before his death in 2015.

